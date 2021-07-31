Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

