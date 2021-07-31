Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vaxcyte worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.35.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

