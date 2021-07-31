Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

