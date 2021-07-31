Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 399,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.