Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 399,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

