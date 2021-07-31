Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of PetMed Express worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

