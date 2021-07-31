Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 61,453 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $24.67 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $993.34 million, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

