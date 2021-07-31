Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.60 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

