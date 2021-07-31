Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 514.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Spero Therapeutics worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

