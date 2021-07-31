Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia Property Trust worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 38.07%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

