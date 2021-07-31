Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLX. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

