Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

