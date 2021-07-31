$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

