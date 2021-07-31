Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
