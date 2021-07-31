Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

