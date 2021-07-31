Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$49.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

