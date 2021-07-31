Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$49.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

