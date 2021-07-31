Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

