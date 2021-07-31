Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

PAGS stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

