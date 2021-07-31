Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of SWIM opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.