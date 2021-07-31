Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE KWR opened at $251.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

