Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.61 Million Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.26% of Citizens & Northern worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,408 shares of company stock worth $85,136. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

