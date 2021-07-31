Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $115,098 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACTG stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $280.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

