F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $206.39 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

