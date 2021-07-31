F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $206.39 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.11.
F5 Networks stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
