Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PLDT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

