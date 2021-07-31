Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.41% of Alico worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alico by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $37.81 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

