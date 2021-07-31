Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Saul Centers worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

