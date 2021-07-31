Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.76 Million Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Escalade were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESCA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

