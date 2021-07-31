Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

