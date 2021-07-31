Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,750 LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 657.43% and a negative net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.