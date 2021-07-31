Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDSVF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $10,740.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9,995.31. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $11,561.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

