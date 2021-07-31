Truist Securiti Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.84 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,123. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

