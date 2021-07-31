Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SMBC opened at $44.88 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $400.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.