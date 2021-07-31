Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LW stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

