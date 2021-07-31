CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.