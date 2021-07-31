ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CACG opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

