B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

