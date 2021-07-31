Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.