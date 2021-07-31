PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth about $856,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

