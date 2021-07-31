Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

