Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.