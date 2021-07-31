HRT Financial LP Invests $179,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in BrightView by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BrightView by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

