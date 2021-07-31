19,543 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.