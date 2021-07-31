HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG opened at $2.94 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.