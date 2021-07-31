HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. AirNet Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

