AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

