Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

