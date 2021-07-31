Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $703,986.63 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at $291,939,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fastly by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fastly by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fastly by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

