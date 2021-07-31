American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $540,085.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.