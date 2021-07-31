American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $540,085.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have commented on AEO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
