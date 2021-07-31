Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $421,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.15 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

