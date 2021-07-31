Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

