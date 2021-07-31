Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 163,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.