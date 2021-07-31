Analysts Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.38 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $120.69 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

