Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 37.9%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,690 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.25% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 58.29% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

